Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) average volume reaches $1.13M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock priced at $15.27, up 3.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.91 and dropped to $15.19 before settling in for the closing price of $15.28. EXTR’s price has ranged from $8.49 to $16.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.30%. With a float of $128.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.78 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2643 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 140,511. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $14.05, taking the stock ownership to the 126,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 29, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 35,372 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $530,633. This insider now owns 41,298 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Extreme Networks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.18 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.12 in the near term. At $16.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.68.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.00 billion, the company has a total of 131,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,112 M while annual income is 44,270 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 278,200 K while its latest quarter income was 5,410 K.