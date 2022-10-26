Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is -26.54% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) stock priced at $0.55, up 15.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6079 and dropped to $0.522 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. FLGC’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $5.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.40%. With a float of $67.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.80, operating margin of -199.58, and the pretax margin is -238.96.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Flora Growth Corp. is 12.15%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -236.63 while generating a return on equity of -45.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flora Growth Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78 and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Flora Growth Corp.’s (FLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8123, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1990. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6316 in the near term. At $0.6627, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7175. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5457, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4909. The third support level lies at $0.4598 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.56 million, the company has a total of 76,943K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,980 K while annual income is -21,250 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,159 K while its latest quarter income was -2,958 K.