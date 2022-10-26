Formula One Group (FWONK) average volume reaches $1.08M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 25, 2022, Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) trading session started at the price of $57.87, that was 1.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.25 and dropped to $57.83 before settling in for the closing price of $58.07. A 52-week range for FWONK has been $54.31 – $71.17.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 114.60%. With a float of $197.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.46 million.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Formula One Group stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 29,313. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,818 for $28.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,904. This insider now owns 42,000 shares in total.

Formula One Group (FWONK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.21) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Formula One Group (FWONK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Formula One Group, FWONK], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Formula One Group’s (FWONK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.12. The third major resistance level sits at $60.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Key Stats

There are 232,880K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 28.80 billion. As of now, sales total 11,400 M while income totals 398,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,258 M while its last quarter net income were 622,000 K.