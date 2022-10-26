Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.13% last month.

October 25, 2022, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) trading session started at the price of $56.05, that was 5.70% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.05 and dropped to $56.0275 before settling in for the closing price of $55.66. A 52-week range for FBHS has been $52.95 – $109.23.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.40%. With a float of $128.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28056 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.06, operating margin of +14.43, and the pretax margin is +13.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $60.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP Ops &Supply Chain Strategy sold 4,262 for $89.28, making the entire transaction worth $380,531. This insider now owns 23,683 shares in total.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.6) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +10.09 while generating a return on equity of 26.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.69% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 124.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)

The latest stats from [Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., FBHS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.91 million was superior to 1.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s (FBHS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.99. The third major resistance level sits at $62.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.95. The third support level lies at $53.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) Key Stats

There are 129,317K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.38 billion. As of now, sales total 7,656 M while income totals 772,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,111 M while its last quarter net income were 192,000 K.