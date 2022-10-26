Genpact Limited (G) average volume reaches $826.85K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $47.05, up 0.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.66 and dropped to $46.73 before settling in for the closing price of $47.07. Over the past 52 weeks, G has traded in a range of $37.68-$54.03.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 21.60%. With a float of $169.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 109600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.85, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +12.02.

Genpact Limited (G) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 05, was worth 2,290,465. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $45.81, taking the stock ownership to the 644,377 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 04, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $45.66, making the entire transaction worth $2,282,825. This insider now owns 644,377 shares in total.

Genpact Limited (G) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.52) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 19.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.71% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genpact Limited’s (G) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genpact Limited (G)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.97 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Genpact Limited’s (G) raw stochastic average was set at 83.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.84 in the near term. At $48.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.98.

Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.51 billion has total of 183,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,022 M in contrast with the sum of 369,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,089 M and last quarter income was 71,670 K.