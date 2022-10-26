Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $13.07, up 0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.28 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $13.06. Over the past 52 weeks, GBDC has traded in a range of $11.94-$16.23.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 19.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 449.70%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.69, operating margin of +127.17, and the pretax margin is +106.19.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +106.19 while generating a return on equity of 13.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 449.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.69 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.33 in the near term. At $13.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.61.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.26 billion has total of 170,896K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 307,130 K in contrast with the sum of 340,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 95,630 K and last quarter income was 15,410 K.