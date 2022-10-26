Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.79 million

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) stock priced at $0.23, down -0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2484 and dropped to $0.225 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. GFAI’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $4.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.20%. With a float of $12.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2711, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5747. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2459. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2589. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2225, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2121. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1991.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.51 million, the company has a total of 41,379K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 35,150 K while annual income is -5,480 K.