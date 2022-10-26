Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) kicked off at the price of $58.76: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On October 25, 2022, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) opened at $56.91, higher 4.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.77 and dropped to $56.43 before settling in for the closing price of $56.33. Price fluctuations for GWRE have ranged from $54.04 to $128.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -171.30% at the time writing. With a float of $83.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3376 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.42, operating margin of -14.66, and the pretax margin is -14.03.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 144,108. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,319 shares at a rate of $62.14, taking the stock ownership to the 68,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns sold 3,193 for $62.10, making the entire transaction worth $198,273. This insider now owns 40,714 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2022, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.95 while generating a return on equity of -4.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Looking closely at Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.41. However, in the short run, Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $59.54. Second resistance stands at $60.33. The third major resistance level sits at $61.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.86.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

There are currently 84,084K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 812,610 K according to its annual income of -180,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 244,600 K and its income totaled -31,030 K.