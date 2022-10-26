HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) posted a 5.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) stock priced at $76.21, up 0.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.7023 and dropped to $75.55 before settling in for the closing price of $75.55. HQY’s price has ranged from $36.81 to $76.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 33.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -556.40%. With a float of $82.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3688 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.06, operating margin of +5.36, and the pretax margin is -8.82.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 442,275. In this transaction EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of this company sold 5,897 shares at a rate of $75.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 13, when Company’s EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER sold 11,526 for $70.00, making the entire transaction worth $806,820. This insider now owns 27,961 shares in total.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -5.85 while generating a return on equity of -2.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -556.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.60% during the next five years compared to -26.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HealthEquity Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, HealthEquity Inc.’s (HQY) raw stochastic average was set at 92.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $77.23 in the near term. At $78.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $79.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.93.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.28 billion, the company has a total of 84,531K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 756,560 K while annual income is -44,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 206,140 K while its latest quarter income was -10,650 K.