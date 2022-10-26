Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) soared 1.10 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 25, 2022, Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) opened at $25.54, higher 1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.11 and dropped to $25.37 before settling in for the closing price of $25.46. Price fluctuations for TWNK have ranged from $16.76 to $25.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.30% at the time writing. With a float of $133.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.42, operating margin of +17.98, and the pretax margin is +13.99.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 150,975. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 7,060 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,000 for $22.15, making the entire transaction worth $553,830. This insider now owns 43,408 shares in total.

Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.62% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK)

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Hostess Brands Inc.’s (TWNK) raw stochastic average was set at 94.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.11 in the near term. At $26.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.63.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Key Stats

There are currently 136,497K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,142 M according to its annual income of 119,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 340,470 K and its income totaled 30,480 K.