iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) 20 Days SMA touches 11.47%: The odds favor the bear

October 25, 2022, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) trading session started at the price of $8.32, that was 7.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.26 before settling in for the closing price of $8.29. A 52-week range for IHRT has been $6.43 – $23.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -10.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 96.00%. With a float of $118.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.58, operating margin of +6.88, and the pretax margin is -4.22.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward iHeartMedia Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 503,739. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 54,112 shares at a rate of $9.31, taking the stock ownership to the 1,774,633 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 40,223 for $11.95, making the entire transaction worth $480,849. This insider now owns 87,591 shares in total.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -4.47 while generating a return on equity of -16.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

Looking closely at iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, iHeartMedia Inc.’s (IHRT) raw stochastic average was set at 45.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. However, in the short run, iHeartMedia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.17. Second resistance stands at $9.45. The third major resistance level sits at $9.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Key Stats

There are 142,424K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.26 billion. As of now, sales total 3,558 M while income totals -159,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 954,010 K while its last quarter net income were 14,400 K.