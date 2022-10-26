indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) last year’s performance of -38.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On October 25, 2022, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) opened at $7.65, higher 2.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.985 and dropped to $7.51 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Price fluctuations for INDI have ranged from $5.07 to $16.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.40% at the time writing. With a float of $74.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.98 million.

The firm has a total of 400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of indie Semiconductor Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 376,200. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 55,000 shares at a rate of $6.84, taking the stock ownership to the 89,253 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s CFO and EVP of Strategy sold 50,000 for $7.84, making the entire transaction worth $392,000. This insider now owns 1,503,779 shares in total.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [indie Semiconductor Inc., INDI], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s (INDI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.12.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Key Stats

There are currently 145,957K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,410 K according to its annual income of -88,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,760 K and its income totaled -4,230 K.