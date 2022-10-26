Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) with a beta value of 1.12 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) stock priced at $5.11, up 3.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.3099 and dropped to $5.07 before settling in for the closing price of $5.09. ILPT’s price has ranged from $4.49 to $28.66 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $64.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.28, operating margin of +46.67, and the pretax margin is +35.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 11,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $22.30, taking the stock ownership to the 11,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $21.99, making the entire transaction worth $10,993. This insider now owns 10,503 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +54.29 while generating a return on equity of 11.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Looking closely at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.85. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.36. Second resistance stands at $5.45. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 338.74 million, the company has a total of 65,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 219,870 K while annual income is 119,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,220 K while its latest quarter income was -143,540 K.