InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) average volume reaches $925.60K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) stock priced at $3.985, down -15.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.50 and dropped to $3.29 before settling in for the closing price of $3.89. INM’s price has ranged from $3.83 to $59.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.20%. With a float of $0.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 9.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

Looking closely at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 176.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.69. However, in the short run, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.10. Second resistance stands at $4.90. The third major resistance level sits at $5.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.68.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.12 million, the company has a total of 909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,090 K while annual income is -18,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 510 K while its latest quarter income was -7,870 K.