Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) 20 Days SMA touches 13.62%: The odds favor the bear

On October 25, 2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) opened at $76.34, higher 3.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.91 and dropped to $76.01 before settling in for the closing price of $76.16. Price fluctuations for IBKR have ranged from $52.18 to $82.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.10% at the time writing. With a float of $99.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $422.72 million.

The firm has a total of 2780 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.58, operating margin of +68.84, and the pretax margin is +60.07.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 1,525,811. In this transaction Chairman of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $76.29, taking the stock ownership to the 2,507,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Chairman sold 20,000 for $76.40, making the entire transaction worth $1,528,042. This insider now owns 2,527,511 shares in total.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.30% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Interactive Brokers Group Inc., IBKR], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.59.

During the past 100 days, Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s (IBKR) raw stochastic average was set at 99.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.79. The third major resistance level sits at $82.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.97.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Key Stats

There are currently 418,161K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,714 M according to its annual income of 308,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 790,000 K and its income totaled 99,000 K.