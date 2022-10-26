Investors finally get a glimpse of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) volume hitting the figure of 1.34 million.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.57, soaring 5.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.00 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.50. Within the past 52 weeks, CCCS’s price has moved between $7.41 and $13.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.10%. With a float of $605.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.95 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2250 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.19, operating margin of -19.31, and the pretax margin is -39.94.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 53,792. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 5,954 shares at a rate of $9.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s insider sold 102,165 for $9.53, making the entire transaction worth $973,193. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -36.16 while generating a return on equity of -21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Trading Performance Indicators

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s (CCCS) raw stochastic average was set at 38.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.12 in the near term. At $9.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.41. The third support level lies at $8.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.58 billion based on 620,052K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 688,290 K and income totals -248,920 K. The company made 192,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.