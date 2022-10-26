Investors finally get a glimpse of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) volume hitting the figure of 0.92 million.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $14.18, up 2.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.565 and dropped to $14.1309 before settling in for the closing price of $14.12. Over the past 52 weeks, NWBI has traded in a range of $12.04-$15.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 95.20%. With a float of $125.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2251 workers is very important to gauge.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Northwest Bancshares Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 89,582. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,119 shares at a rate of $14.64, taking the stock ownership to the 55,530 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 179 for $12.73, making the entire transaction worth $2,279. This insider now owns 9,344 shares in total.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.95 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI)

The latest stats from [Northwest Bancshares Inc., NWBI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was superior to 0.9 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) raw stochastic average was set at 76.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.82. The third major resistance level sits at $15.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.95. The third support level lies at $13.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.82 billion has total of 126,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 561,400 K in contrast with the sum of 154,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 136,340 K and last quarter income was 33,430 K.