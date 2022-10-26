Investors finally get a glimpse of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) volume hitting the figure of 0.56 million.

October 25, 2022, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) trading session started at the price of $38.36, that was 4.66% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.40 and dropped to $38.36 before settling in for the closing price of $38.22. A 52-week range for PGNY has been $25.67 – $68.32.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 86.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.70%. With a float of $80.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.97 million.

In an organization with 311 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.40, operating margin of +6.46, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Progyny Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 562 for $39.38, making the entire transaction worth $22,132. This insider now owns 185,575 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +13.14 while generating a return on equity of 31.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.10% during the next five years compared to 102.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.46. However, in the short run, Progyny Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.81. Second resistance stands at $41.63. The third major resistance level sits at $42.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.55. The third support level lies at $36.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

There are 92,081K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.66 billion. As of now, sales total 500,620 K while income totals 65,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 195,000 K while its last quarter net income were 8,770 K.