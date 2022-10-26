Investors must take note of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) performance last week, which was 15.02%.

October 25, 2022, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) trading session started at the price of $6.80, that was 8.25% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.37 and dropped to $6.78 before settling in for the closing price of $6.79. A 52-week range for FLWS has been $5.82 – $35.72.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 13.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -74.70%. With a float of $24.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.00, operating margin of +1.91, and the pretax margin is +1.41.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 153,000. In this transaction President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 245,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $13,820. This insider now owns 57,737 shares in total.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -7.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (FLWS) raw stochastic average was set at 27.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.55 in the near term. At $7.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.58. The third support level lies at $6.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Key Stats

There are 64,538K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 476.57 million. As of now, sales total 2,208 M while income totals 29,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 485,890 K while its last quarter net income were -22,250 K.