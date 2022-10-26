Investors must take note of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) performance last week, which was 58.48%.

On October 25, 2022, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) opened at $0.37, lower -0.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3886 and dropped to $0.365 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Price fluctuations for AGTC have ranged from $0.23 to $3.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -61.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.30% at the time writing. With a float of $67.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 102 employees.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 18.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 01, was worth 6,250. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 8,070 shares at a rate of $0.77, taking the stock ownership to the 55,883 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 3,994 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $3,376. This insider now owns 21,006 shares in total.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.43) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11565.80 while generating a return on equity of -73.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 84.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) saw its 5-day average volume 6.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s (AGTC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3443, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9549. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3965 in the near term. At $0.4043, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4201. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3729, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3571. The third support level lies at $0.3493 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) Key Stats

There are currently 67,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 330 K according to its annual income of -68,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 330 K and its income totaled -18,390 K.