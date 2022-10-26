Investors must take note of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) performance last week, which was -1.22%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $27.87, up 4.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.22 and dropped to $27.87 before settling in for the closing price of $27.87. Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has traded in a range of $27.32-$41.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.20%. With a float of $206.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.01 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.26, operating margin of +22.18, and the pretax margin is -1.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -3.34 while generating a return on equity of -2.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., BEP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.38 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s (BEP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.06. The third major resistance level sits at $30.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.36. The third support level lies at $26.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.99 billion has total of 275,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,400 M in contrast with the sum of -124,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,288 M and last quarter income was 10,000 K.