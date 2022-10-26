Investors must take note of Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) performance last week, which was 2.75%.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $24.68, up 7.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.43 and dropped to $24.68 before settling in for the closing price of $24.40. Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has traded in a range of $18.79-$54.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -277.30%. With a float of $62.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.41 million.

The firm has a total of 2251 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Clear Secure Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 163,909. In this transaction President & CFO of this company sold 5,460 shares at a rate of $30.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $163,909. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -277.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Clear Secure Inc., YOU], we can find that recorded value of 0.81 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) raw stochastic average was set at 61.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.52. The third major resistance level sits at $28.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.35.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.84 billion has total of 149,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 253,950 K in contrast with the sum of -36,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 102,720 K and last quarter income was -7,160 K.