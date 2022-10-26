Investors must take note of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) performance last week, which was 9.29%.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) stock priced at $12.50, up 6.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.44 and dropped to $12.39 before settling in for the closing price of $12.44. CRSR’s price has ranged from $10.96 to $26.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -11.40%. With a float of $92.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2490 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.42, operating margin of +7.24, and the pretax margin is +6.02.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Corsair Gaming Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,143,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $14.29, taking the stock ownership to the 237,269 shares.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.30 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Corsair Gaming Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Looking closely at Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) raw stochastic average was set at 32.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.63. However, in the short run, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.69. Second resistance stands at $14.09. The third major resistance level sits at $14.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.59.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 95,792K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,904 M while annual income is 100,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 283,910 K while its latest quarter income was -52,010 K.