Investors must take note of Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) performance last week, which was -3.93%.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.30, soaring 6.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.335 and dropped to $0.295 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Within the past 52 weeks, DAVE’s price has moved between $0.30 and $15.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -187.40%. With a float of $198.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $371.54 million.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dave Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 15,329,981. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 1,532,232 shares at a rate of $10.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,532,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 97,300 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $35,330. This insider now owns 92,352,107 shares in total.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Dave Inc. (DAVE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Dave Inc.’s (DAVE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4488, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2925. However, in the short run, Dave Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3450. Second resistance stands at $0.3600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3050, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2800. The third support level lies at $0.2650 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 125.50 million based on 374,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -5,270 K. The company made 45,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.