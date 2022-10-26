Investors must take note of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $1.74, up 9.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. INO’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $7.77 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -45.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.60%. With a float of $245.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $249.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 317 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -166.56, operating margin of -17535.79, and the pretax margin is -17085.39.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 46.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 31,588. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,875 shares at a rate of $2.66, taking the stock ownership to the 892,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $4,500. This insider now owns 75,305 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17109.87 while generating a return on equity of -70.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.80% during the next five years compared to -7.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 206.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

The latest stats from [Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., INO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.16 million was inferior to 5.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 34.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9834, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5989. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6400. The third support level lies at $1.5600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 434.41 million, the company has a total of 249,400K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,770 K while annual income is -303,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 780 K while its latest quarter income was -108,500 K.