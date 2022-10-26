Investors must take note of nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) performance last week, which was -1.38%.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $29.82, up 4.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.89 and dropped to $29.82 before settling in for the closing price of $29.47. Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has traded in a range of $23.94-$77.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.60%. With a float of $109.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.39 million.

In an organization with 1681 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of nCino Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 40,951. In this transaction VP of Accounting of this company sold 1,213 shares at a rate of $33.76, taking the stock ownership to the 19,859 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s CFO & Treasurer sold 11,000 for $32.37, making the entire transaction worth $356,070. This insider now owns 161,961 shares in total.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of nCino Inc. (NCNO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.30. However, in the short run, nCino Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.17. Second resistance stands at $31.57. The third major resistance level sits at $32.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.43. The third support level lies at $29.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.43 billion has total of 110,851K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 273,870 K in contrast with the sum of -49,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 99,630 K and last quarter income was -27,250 K.