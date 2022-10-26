Investors must take note of ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) performance last week, which was -1.34%.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $4.21, up 4.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.51 and dropped to $4.21 before settling in for the closing price of $4.21. Over the past 52 weeks, SOL has traded in a range of $3.46-$9.72.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.20%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 164 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.45, operating margin of +17.73, and the pretax margin is +9.28.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 410,692. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 92,707 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 12,749,559 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s CFO bought 492,241 for $4.57, making the entire transaction worth $2,249,541. This insider now owns 12,656,852 shares in total.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 2.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 83.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

The latest stats from [ReneSola Ltd, SOL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, ReneSola Ltd’s (SOL) raw stochastic average was set at 14.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.68. The third major resistance level sits at $4.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.08. The third support level lies at $3.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 294.02 million has total of 67,135K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 79,660 K in contrast with the sum of 6,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,210 K and last quarter income was -200 K.