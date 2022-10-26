Investors must take note of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) performance last week, which was 13.72%.

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) stock priced at $12.81, up 0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.27 and dropped to $12.55 before settling in for the closing price of $12.81. VIST’s price has ranged from $4.80 to $12.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 253.70%. With a float of $85.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.31 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.24, operating margin of +26.62, and the pretax margin is +23.42.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 16.20%, while institutional ownership is 26.36%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 9.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Looking closely at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 95.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.48. However, in the short run, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.28. Second resistance stands at $13.64. The third major resistance level sits at $14.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.84.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.13 billion, the company has a total of 86,363K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 652,190 K while annual income is 50,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 294,290 K while its latest quarter income was 101,840 K.