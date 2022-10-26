Investors must take note of XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) performance last week, which was 0.00%.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $0.71, up 11.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.81 and dropped to $0.7001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Over the past 52 weeks, XL has traded in a range of $0.69-$6.38.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 127.00%. With a float of $91.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.25 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 177 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 22,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 261,935 shares.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

The latest stats from [XL Fleet Corp., XL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 2.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 12.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0057, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4927. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8400. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8799. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9499. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7301, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6601. The third support level lies at $0.6202 if the price breaches the second support level.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 113.65 million has total of 141,410K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,600 K in contrast with the sum of 28,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,010 K and last quarter income was -12,700 K.