KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.04% last month.

October 25, 2022, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) trading session started at the price of $24.53, that was 0.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.57 and dropped to $24.46 before settling in for the closing price of $24.49. A 52-week range for KNBE has been $13.78 – $29.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -592.30%. With a float of $76.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.29 million.

In an organization with 1366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KnowBe4 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 2,167,467. In this transaction Director of this company sold 88,299 shares at a rate of $24.55, taking the stock ownership to the 377,187 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director sold 158,286 for $24.52, making the entire transaction worth $3,880,555. This insider now owns 377,187 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.37 million. That was better than the volume of 1.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 99.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.06. However, in the short run, KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.57. Second resistance stands at $24.63. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.41. The third support level lies at $24.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

There are 174,696K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.31 billion. As of now, sales total 246,300 K while income totals -11,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 80,760 K while its last quarter net income were 3,350 K.