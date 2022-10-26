Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is -2.76% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 25, 2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) opened at $73.13, higher 2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.59 and dropped to $73.12 before settling in for the closing price of $72.47. Price fluctuations for LNTH have ranged from $22.51 to $87.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -324.40% at the time writing. With a float of $67.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 612 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.14, operating margin of -0.87, and the pretax margin is -17.65.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 238,696. In this transaction Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,324 shares at a rate of $71.81, taking the stock ownership to the 78,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 18, when Company’s Chief Business Officer sold 2,536 for $73.41, making the entire transaction worth $186,178. This insider now owns 81,999 shares in total.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of -16.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -324.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.73% during the next five years compared to -26.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.74.

During the past 100 days, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) raw stochastic average was set at 53.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $75.59 in the near term. At $76.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.88. The third support level lies at $70.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Key Stats

There are currently 68,742K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,210 K according to its annual income of -71,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,720 K and its income totaled 43,060 K.