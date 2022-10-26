Last month’s performance of -15.63% for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is certainly impressive

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $13.19, up 10.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.36 and dropped to $13.015 before settling in for the closing price of $12.80. Over the past 52 weeks, PRG has traded in a range of $12.11-$50.79.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -3.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.70%. With a float of $49.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2023 employees.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 962,500. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $19.25, taking the stock ownership to the 72,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $48,475. This insider now owns 38,523 shares in total.

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 14.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, PROG Holdings Inc.’s (PRG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.70 in the near term. At $15.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.51. The third support level lies at $12.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 721.22 million has total of 54,043K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,678 M in contrast with the sum of 243,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 649,440 K and last quarter income was 19,480 K.