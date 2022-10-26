Last month’s performance of -33.35% for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is certainly impressive

October 25, 2022, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) trading session started at the price of $15.41, that was 8.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.855 and dropped to $15.41 before settling in for the closing price of $15.48. A 52-week range for OMI has been $14.10 – $49.11.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 111.70%. With a float of $73.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

In an organization with 6900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.54, operating margin of +4.05, and the pretax margin is +2.83.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owens & Minor Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 15,680. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $15.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $31,760. This insider now owns 27,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.82) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 26.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 111.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.28% during the next five years compared to 10.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was better than the volume of 0.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 11.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 185.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.91. However, in the short run, Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.27. Second resistance stands at $17.78. The third major resistance level sits at $18.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.89. The third support level lies at $14.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are 76,248K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 9,785 M while income totals 221,590 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,500 M while its last quarter net income were 28,600 K.