Last month’s performance of -35.25% for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) is certainly impressive

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $0.415, down -8.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.28 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has traded in a range of $0.24-$12.10.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -306.30%. With a float of $23.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 355 employees.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 50,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 5,404,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 79,365 for $1.26, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 5,204,102 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.04

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) saw its 5-day average volume 12.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 2.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 246.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 193.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5278, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6820. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3833 in the near term. At $0.4816, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1816. The third support level lies at $0.0833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.27 million has total of 49,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,830 K in contrast with the sum of -71,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,360 K and last quarter income was -19,740 K.