Last month’s performance of -46.09% for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) is certainly impressive

On October 25, 2022, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) opened at $0.20, higher 20.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.20 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for SMTS have ranged from $0.19 to $2.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $117.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.94 million.

In an organization with 1440 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.51, operating margin of +16.83, and the pretax margin is +1.10.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sierra Metals Inc. is 0.96%, while institutional ownership is 45.52%.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -10.01 while generating a return on equity of -14.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Sierra Metals Inc.’s (SMTS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8983. However, in the short run, Sierra Metals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2640. Second resistance stands at $0.2800. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3120. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2160, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1840. The third support level lies at $0.1680 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) Key Stats

There are currently 163,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 40.66 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 272,010 K according to its annual income of -27,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,940 K and its income totaled -15,270 K.