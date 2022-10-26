Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) posted a 8.17% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 25, 2022, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) trading session started at the price of $49.99, that was 4.08% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.94 and dropped to $49.99 before settling in for the closing price of $49.51. A 52-week range for LSCC has been $43.41 – $85.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 3.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.20%. With a float of $134.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 856 employees.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 450,134. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $50.01, taking the stock ownership to the 97,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s SVP, Mfg Ops sold 4,790 for $51.91, making the entire transaction worth $248,666. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.33) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Looking closely at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.35.

During the past 100 days, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (LSCC) raw stochastic average was set at 36.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.18. However, in the short run, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.32. Second resistance stands at $53.10. The third major resistance level sits at $54.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $48.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Key Stats

There are 137,317K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.82 billion. As of now, sales total 515,330 K while income totals 95,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 161,370 K while its last quarter net income were 44,530 K.