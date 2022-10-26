Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.03%

On October 25, 2022, Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) opened at $31.80, higher 3.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.95 and dropped to $31.80 before settling in for the closing price of $31.86. Price fluctuations for LEG have ranged from $30.28 to $48.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 58.10% at the time writing. With a float of $130.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20300 workers is very important to gauge.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 76.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,070,033. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 26,401 shares at a rate of $40.53, taking the stock ownership to the 852,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $38.35, making the entire transaction worth $95,870. This insider now owns 53,580 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

The latest stats from [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.17 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.68. The third major resistance level sits at $34.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.38. The third support level lies at $30.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

There are currently 133,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,073 M according to its annual income of 402,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,334 M and its income totaled 95,200 K.