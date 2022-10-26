Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock priced at $86.96, up 2.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.77 and dropped to $86.775 before settling in for the closing price of $86.39. AKAM’s price has ranged from $76.28 to $123.25 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.60%. With a float of $156.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.58, operating margin of +23.32, and the pretax margin is +21.04.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 121,185. In this transaction EVP – Global Sales of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $80.79, taking the stock ownership to the 31,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 3,500 for $88.52, making the entire transaction worth $309,820. This insider now owns 11,916 shares in total.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.83 while generating a return on equity of 14.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.52, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

Looking closely at Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.48.

During the past 100 days, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s (AKAM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $87.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.41. However, in the short run, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $89.22. Second resistance stands at $89.99. The third major resistance level sits at $91.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $85.23.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.78 billion, the company has a total of 158,957K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,461 M while annual income is 651,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 903,330 K while its latest quarter income was 119,540 K.