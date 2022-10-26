Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Alteryx Inc. (AYX) to new highs

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $48.39, up 1.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.39 and dropped to $48.17 before settling in for the closing price of $47.64. Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has traded in a range of $43.45-$81.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 44.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -624.70%. With a float of $59.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2595 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.56, operating margin of -25.42, and the pretax margin is -33.11.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Alteryx Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 1,237,333. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $61.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Director bought 56,829 for $55.71, making the entire transaction worth $3,166,209. This insider now owns 911,829 shares in total.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -33.51 while generating a return on equity of -40.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -624.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to -37.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

Looking closely at Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, Alteryx Inc.’s (AYX) raw stochastic average was set at 19.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.48. However, in the short run, Alteryx Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.23. Second resistance stands at $49.92. The third major resistance level sits at $50.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $46.79.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.33 billion has total of 68,500K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 536,140 K in contrast with the sum of -179,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 180,620 K and last quarter income was -106,770 K.