Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AMETEK Inc. (AME) to new highs

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $120.20, soaring 2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $123.46 and dropped to $120.05 before settling in for the closing price of $120.45. Within the past 52 weeks, AME’s price has moved between $106.17 and $148.07.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.70%. With a float of $228.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.10 million.

The firm has a total of 18500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.98, operating margin of +23.59, and the pretax margin is +22.05.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AMETEK Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 383,614. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,100 shares at a rate of $123.75, taking the stock ownership to the 42,864 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 3,000 for $126.81, making the entire transaction worth $380,439. This insider now owns 45,964 shares in total.

AMETEK Inc. (AME) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Trading Performance Indicators

AMETEK Inc. (AME) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMETEK Inc. (AME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AMETEK Inc., AME], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) raw stochastic average was set at 65.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.59. The third major resistance level sits at $127.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $117.50.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.28 billion based on 229,578K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,547 M and income totals 990,050 K. The company made 1,515 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 282,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.