Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing PagerDuty Inc. (PD) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock priced at $23.91, up 6.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.45 and dropped to $23.91 before settling in for the closing price of $23.64. PD’s price has ranged from $20.39 to $44.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.90%. With a float of $81.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.15 million.

The firm has a total of 950 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.97, operating margin of -35.40, and the pretax margin is -38.00.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of PagerDuty Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 40,032. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $25.02, taking the stock ownership to the 429,773 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 1,362 for $22.49, making the entire transaction worth $30,631. This insider now owns 427,832 shares in total.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.19 while generating a return on equity of -33.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PagerDuty Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. (PD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PagerDuty Inc., PD], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, PagerDuty Inc.’s (PD) raw stochastic average was set at 48.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.41. The third major resistance level sits at $27.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.75.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.17 billion, the company has a total of 89,158K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 281,400 K while annual income is -107,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90,250 K while its latest quarter income was -38,500 K.