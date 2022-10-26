Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) to new highs

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $52.58, soaring 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.13 and dropped to $52.58 before settling in for the closing price of $52.11. Within the past 52 weeks, PCOR’s price has moved between $40.00 and $101.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -155.50%. With a float of $120.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2885 employees.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 1,197,878. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $49.50, taking the stock ownership to the 3,683,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s CEO & President sold 24,200 for $52.83, making the entire transaction worth $1,278,460. This insider now owns 3,707,287 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -155.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Looking closely at Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.79.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 54.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.71. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.69. Second resistance stands at $56.69. The third major resistance level sits at $58.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.59.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.50 billion based on 135,564K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 514,820 K and income totals -265,170 K. The company made 172,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -73,120 K in sales during its previous quarter.