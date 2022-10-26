Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) to new highs

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $114.96, soaring 1.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.28 and dropped to $114.375 before settling in for the closing price of $115.48. Within the past 52 weeks, TEL’s price has moved between $104.76 and $166.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 968.00%. With a float of $319.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 89000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.70, operating margin of +17.50, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 395,550. In this transaction Chief Exec. Officer & Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $131.85, taking the stock ownership to the 54,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer & Director sold 100,000 for $131.46, making the entire transaction worth $13,145,522. This insider now owns 54,969 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11 while generating a return on equity of 22.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 968.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.36% during the next five years compared to 6.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Looking closely at TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.73.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.17. However, in the short run, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.24. Second resistance stands at $119.21. The third major resistance level sits at $121.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $115.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $112.43.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 36.21 billion based on 319,839K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,923 M and income totals 2,261 M. The company made 4,097 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 594,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.