Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) to new highs

October 25, 2022, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) trading session started at the price of $95.30, that was 0.99% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.98 and dropped to $95.24 before settling in for the closing price of $95.63. A 52-week range for TXRH has been $68.58 – $97.86.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 682.50%. With a float of $66.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.65 million.

The firm has a total of 73300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.81, operating margin of +9.27, and the pretax margin is +8.46.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 128,047. In this transaction GENERAL COUNSEL of this company sold 1,357 shares at a rate of $94.36, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s CEO, PRESIDENT sold 335 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $31,825. This insider now owns 81,212 shares in total.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +7.08 while generating a return on equity of 24.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 682.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.51% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Texas Roadhouse Inc., TXRH], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.89.

During the past 100 days, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.01. The third major resistance level sits at $99.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.81.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Key Stats

There are 68,168K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.31 billion. As of now, sales total 3,464 M while income totals 245,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,025 M while its last quarter net income were 72,420 K.