Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock priced at $36.77, up 1.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.849 and dropped to $36.15 before settling in for the closing price of $36.86. UCBI’s price has ranged from $27.85 to $39.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.00%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.61 million.

The firm has a total of 2822 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of United Community Banks Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 14,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $28.20, taking the stock ownership to the 13,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 5,000 for $35.11, making the entire transaction worth $175,550. This insider now owns 242,222 shares in total.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.66 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +36.29 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Community Banks Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [United Community Banks Inc., UCBI], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, United Community Banks Inc.’s (UCBI) raw stochastic average was set at 96.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.87. The third major resistance level sits at $39.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.80.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 105,981K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 736,610 K while annual income is 269,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 245,810 K while its latest quarter income was 81,160 K.