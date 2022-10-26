Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Unum Group (UNM) to new highs

October 25, 2022, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) trading session started at the price of $43.59, that was 1.43% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.81 and dropped to $43.50 before settling in for the closing price of $44.14. A 52-week range for UNM has been $22.25 – $44.41.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.40%. With a float of $198.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unum Group (UNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unum Group stocks. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 1,605,392. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $40.13, taking the stock ownership to the 950,367 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 20,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $800,000. This insider now owns 56,814 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.79) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +6.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.89% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unum Group (UNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.11 million, its volume of 1.39 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 99.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.22 in the near term. At $45.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $42.60.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are 200,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.72 billion. As of now, sales total 12,014 M while income totals 824,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,041 M while its last quarter net income were 370,400 K.