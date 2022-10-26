Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) to new highs

A new trading day began on October 25, 2022, with Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) stock priced at $1.05, down -1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.08 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. YSG’s price has ranged from $0.39 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 61.30%. With a float of $391.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.78 million.

The firm has a total of 3497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 6.44%, while institutional ownership is 24.60%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1208, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0918. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1067. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9867. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9533.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 456.15 million, the company has a total of 430,657K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 916,420 K while annual income is -241,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 142,100 K while its latest quarter income was -39,700 K.