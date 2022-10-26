LianBio (LIAN) average volume reaches $254.83K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

October 25, 2022, LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) trading session started at the price of $1.11, that was 7.02% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. A 52-week range for LIAN has been $1.07 – $16.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -40.60%. With a float of $90.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LianBio (LIAN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LianBio stocks. The insider ownership of LianBio is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 2,395,776. In this transaction Director of this company bought 998,240 shares at a rate of $2.40, taking the stock ownership to the 3,728,491 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 69,000 for $3.13, making the entire transaction worth $215,970. This insider now owns 2,730,251 shares in total.

LianBio (LIAN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -68.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LianBio (LIAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LianBio (LIAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, LianBio’s (LIAN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1478, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1052. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3500 in the near term. At $1.4800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9800. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8500.

LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) Key Stats

There are 108,354K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 145.61 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -196,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -42,391 K.