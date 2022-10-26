Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) average volume reaches $642.52K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) kicked off on October 25, 2022, at the price of $1.27, up 13.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.44 and dropped to $1.27 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Over the past 52 weeks, ZEV has traded in a range of $1.20-$9.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -199.90%. With a float of $41.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.41 million.

The firm has a total of 205 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -28.55, operating margin of -200.76, and the pretax margin is -480.04.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Lightning eMotors Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 20.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 1,199,038. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 570,563 shares at a rate of $2.10, taking the stock ownership to the 8,871,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 466,574 for $2.52, making the entire transaction worth $1,178,099. This insider now owns 9,442,466 shares in total.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -480.04 while generating a return on equity of -92.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightning eMotors Inc., ZEV], we can find that recorded value of 0.48 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7624. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2133. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1567.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 109.31 million has total of 75,620K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,990 K in contrast with the sum of -100,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,540 K and last quarter income was 35,740 K.