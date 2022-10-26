Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) volume exceeds 1.53 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) on October 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.28, soaring 2.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.32 and dropped to $18.21 before settling in for the closing price of $18.08. Within the past 52 weeks, LSPD’s price has moved between $15.03 and $102.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 66.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.50%. With a float of $135.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.17%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.22 million, its volume of 1.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 23.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.16 in the near term. At $19.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.94.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.80 billion based on 148,910K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 548,370 K and income totals -288,430 K. The company made 173,880 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -100,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.